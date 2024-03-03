Short Interest in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Drops By 39.9%

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 422,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,080. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.9508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.
Featured Articles
