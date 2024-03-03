Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Drops By 39.0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMTOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 3,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,023. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

