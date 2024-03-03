Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declines By 20.2%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter valued at $188,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 2,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

