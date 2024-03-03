Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Decreases By 32.4%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

