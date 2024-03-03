Short Interest in Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Rises By 48.7%

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vibra Energia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PETRY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61. Vibra Energia has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Vibra Energia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

