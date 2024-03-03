Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

SHPH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 16,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

