Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,299. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.8823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.