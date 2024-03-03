Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Silicom Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

