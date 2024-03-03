Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of SILO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 50,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,420. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

