Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMID traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 52,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.45 and a beta of 1.20. Smith-Midland has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smith-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.