Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLDB
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $32,566.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,187 shares of company stock worth $108,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
Featured Articles
