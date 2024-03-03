Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,508. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $32,566.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,187 shares of company stock worth $108,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

