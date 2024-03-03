SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $538,468.46

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $538,468.46 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003652 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.