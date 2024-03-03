Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONN shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 101,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.