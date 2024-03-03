Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.59 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $36.59 million and approximately $360,658.46 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 47,007,169.4757552 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.06049209 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $381,029.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

