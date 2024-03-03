Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 106,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.