Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 774,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.5 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.82. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.