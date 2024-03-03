Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

