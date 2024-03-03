Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Standard Lithium by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Standard Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Standard Lithium by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Standard Lithium by 121.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SLI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,216. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium ( NYSEAMERICAN:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

