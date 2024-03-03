Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $108.17 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $189.54 million and $108.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00016409 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001486 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,823.24 or 1.00080426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00170194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04945911 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $106,105,298.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

