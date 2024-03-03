Steem Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $139.93 million and $14.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,651.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00720143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00230059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00167282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,101,625 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.