Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Steem has a total market cap of $136.84 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.63 or 0.00743362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00144782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,047,987 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

