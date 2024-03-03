Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.7 %

STVN traded down €0.56 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting €32.59 ($35.42). The company had a trading volume of 381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,407. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

