Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,967. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
