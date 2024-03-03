Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $97,656.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $97,656.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,344 shares of company stock valued at $485,761. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,967. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

