Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.07 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 47.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,547.56 or 1.00108914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00165835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

