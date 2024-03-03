Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

