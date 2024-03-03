Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.91.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.