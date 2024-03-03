SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. SwissBorg has a market cap of $266.35 million and $2.18 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,204,858 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.