Synthetix (SNX) Price Hits $4.45

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $61.14 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,941,612 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

