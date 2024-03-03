Tangible 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,275.08 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and $21,275.08 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.0972892 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $27,834.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

