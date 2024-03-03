Terra (LUNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95.28 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $566.34 million and approximately $95.28 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001309 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 675,157,405 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
