Terra Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $569.33 million and $92.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 675,280,838 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

