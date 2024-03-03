TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0367

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $328.98 million and approximately $63.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,972,132,013 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,041,682 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

