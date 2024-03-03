Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 82,243,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,417,248. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average is $230.41. The company has a market cap of $645.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

