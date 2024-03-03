The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Honest alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,247. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $291.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

