tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.32 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $109.32 million and $20.42 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.09364753 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $24,830,128.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

