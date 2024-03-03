Toncoin Price Reaches $2.66 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00004163 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $69.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,531.11 or 0.99538794 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00166113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,663,095 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,614,208.587612 with 3,468,104,749.625951 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.70352948 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $76,431,607.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

