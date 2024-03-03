Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TORO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 38,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,658. The company has a market cap of $116.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Toro has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TORO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $822,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

