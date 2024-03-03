TrueUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.85 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $99.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,455,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

