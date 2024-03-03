U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 6,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

