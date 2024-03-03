U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on USGO
Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 6,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.