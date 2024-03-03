Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
UNCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 520,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
