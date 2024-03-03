Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %

UNCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 520,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

