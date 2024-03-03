Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

UNB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

