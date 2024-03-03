United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,939. The company has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -54.24%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.