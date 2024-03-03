Velas Price Hits $0.0180 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,563,731,925 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,731,922 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

