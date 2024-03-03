Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $111.10 million and $124.84 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02327774 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $132,464,689.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

