Verge Reaches Market Cap of $99.66 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Verge has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.66 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,651.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00720143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00230059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00167282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

