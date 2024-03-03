VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIVM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

UIVM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.