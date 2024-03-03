Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE IAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

