Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE IAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
