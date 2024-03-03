Wanchain Price Tops $0.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.77 million and $3.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,614,049 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

