WhiteCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $545,868.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00144111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007608 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

