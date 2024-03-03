Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Raised by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 5.5% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Benchmark raised their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

WIX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $139.28. 606,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,513. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $141.55. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

