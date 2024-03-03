XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $156.36 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, XYO has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $156.36 million and $29.96 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,231.25 or 1.00042492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00168305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01151314 USD and is up 38.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $15,400,781.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.